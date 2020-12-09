Verizon Tech Gifts Under $100

Finding the perfect gift for everyone without breaking this holiday season thanks to Verizon’s list of our favorite tech gifts under $100. You can keep calm and collected and still brighten up someone’s day with this list of goodies – using curbside pickup.

Have the need for speed? Then 5G Home is a great option as the new network expands in Denver. Verizon 5G speed is 25x faster than 4G technology and 10x faster than some other 5G network. Self set-up is easy peasy and under an hour. With 5G Home Internet service you should expect typical speeds around 300 Mbps and, depending on your location, maximum speeds up to 1 Gbps. Better gaming, streaming, conferencing, remote learning – you name it! Speed and bandwidth for multiple devices while you’re hunkering down at home. Under $100 a month depending on the plan you pick. Plus, get a $100 Verizon gift card and an Amazon Smart Home Bundle – on us.

Staying healthy and safe is top of mind for everyone, which is why the PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer & Universal Phone Charger makes a great gift. This powerful UV sanitizer kills up to 99.99% of germs in 10 minutes, providing patented 360-degree disinfection. The PhoneSoap 3 fits most smartphones and case sizes, so you don’t have to remove your case to keep your phone clean. Use it for other smaller items that fit the case – like keys or credit cards.

You can give the gift of high-quality music this holiday season with the new JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker. Provides crystal clear sound that holds up to 12 hours of battery life. The JBL Flip 5 is also waterproof so you can feel confident taking it with you wherever you go in the snow. Thanks to its booming bass and high output, this speaker brings the party to any location – whether it’s a video holiday call with mom and dad – or a virtual mocktail event with coworkers tapping your favorite Spotify playlist.

If you’re looking for affordable power on the go, check out the latest affordable mophie chargers – with a range of prices and power. The mophie wireless charging stand provides up to 10 W power for optimal charging speeds. Simply place your phone on the stand and it immediately starts charging your phone with 10 W of power. Text, take calls and check emails all while you top off your battery.

As for protection for your latest devices, check out the Nimble Disc phone cases for iPhones that are eco-friendly cases made from 100% recycled CDs and DVDs. If you want to inspire a young one in your family, Verizon offers the Speck BUILT BY GIRLS Presidio Inked Case for iPhone 11 Pro. It’s the winner of the national 2019 Make My Case competition – yes, built by real girls. And for pop culture fans, check out the OtterBox Mandalorian series – a Verizon exclusive featuring your favorite Star Wars characters.

Verizon and Discovery are teaming up – offering you discovery , the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service, debuting in the U.S. on January 4. The new service will launch with a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans 12 months of discovery FREE on Verizon.

Verizon’s ultimate goal this season is also to keep customers and employees safe with Touchless Retail. That includes a great option for safely distanced curbside pickup.

Looking for more great tech ideas? You can find all the latest tech devices and promotions from Verizon at https://www.verizon.com/deals/