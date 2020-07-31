Verizon 20 City Tour

It’s a road trip like no other. Verizon’s 20-city tour is a virtual road tour and spotlights Denver’s tech-savvy residents and businesses.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Verizon has launched the “Verizon Staycation Road Trip,” a new web-based series inviting viewers to virtually visit the 20 cities that helped build its network, and along the way, introduces just a few of the artists and small businesses that call each city home.

In Denver, Verizon is featuring Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina South Broadway restaurant and musical artist Esmé Patterson to learn what makes the city a one-of-a-kind destination.