Vegan Fusion Culinary Academy opens in Denver

Vegan Fusion is one of the first in the country dedicated to cutting-edge vegan cuisine. The brand new, state-of-the-art facility offers both professional and home cook programs, all under the direction of Chef Mark Reinfeld, a pioneer in the plant-based movement, award-winning chef and inductee inductee into the Vegetarian Hall of Fame. He has written eight acclaimed cookbooks and won nine national awards, including “Best Vegetarian Cookbook in the U.S.”

Vegan Fusion was co-founded by renowned vegan Chef Mark Reinfeld in 2019. Chef Mark has over 20 years of experience preparing and teaching creative vegan and raw cuisine.

Vegan Fusion is exposing more people to the positive benefits of plant-forward cooking and eating. In addition to the professional diploma program, Vegan Fusion inspires home cooks to incorporate vegan cooking to their lives. Vegan Fusion offers a variety of classes including five-day immersions, three day workshops and evening classes. No skill levels are required for the home cook classes, making them a good fit for passionate novices and experienced home cooks.

Chimichurri Tempeh Street TacosRecipe courtesy Vegan Fusion Culinary Academy

Take a walk on the wild side with these fun and flavorful tacos filled with tempeh, a high protein cultured soy product, originating in Indonesia. Top with a zesty Argentinian chimichurri sauce and experience vegan fusion cuisine at its finest. Serve warm

Serves 4

Prep Time 20 minutesCook Time 10 minutes

Total Time 30 minutes

Oil for sauteing8 ounces tempeh, cut into ½ inch wide strips2 teaspoons soy sauce2 teaspoons sriracha and/or maple syrup4 large or 8 small corn tortillas1 cup baby arugula or salad greens½ cup thinly sliced cherry tomato¼ cup vegan sour cream store bought or homemade – see below¼ cup pumpkin seeds, optionally toasted

Chimichurri Sauce

½ cup to ¾ cup olive oil1 cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley¼ cup finely chopped cilantro3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice3 tablespoons diced shallots2 tablespoons minced garlic2 teaspoons seeded and diced jalapeno pepper1 ½ tablespoons sherry vinegar1 ½ tablespoons red wine vinegar1 ½ teaspoons dried oregano1 teaspoon sea salt, or to taste⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

Create the chimichurri sauce by combining all of the ingredients in a bowl and whisking well. You can also place the ingredients in a blender and blend.

Prepare the rest of the fixings. You can optionally warm the tortillas by heating in a dry saute pan.

Place a saute pan over medium high heat. Add oil. Add the tempeh and cook for 5 minutes, flipping periodically. Remove from the heat drizzle with tamari and sriracha.

Assemble your tacos. Place the tortillas on a plate. Add arugula, top with heated tempeh. Drizzle with chimichurri sauce. Top with cherry tomatoes, a dollop of vegan sour cream and a few pumpkin seeds before serving.

Vegan Sour Cream¼ cup vegan mayonnaise1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

Combine ingredients in a bowl and whisk well.