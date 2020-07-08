Vandals target adult day care center, steal nearly $25K worth of items

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge adult day care center was vandalized and burglarized over the weekend.

“A Brighter Community,” near 50th and Kipling, had to close its doors, both Monday and Tuesday, after the incident. It is set to re-open Wednesday, after spending the last two days cleaning up.

“This is a program that helps and serves people with developmental disabilities,” says co-owner Leah Martin. “A marginalized group of people.”

The bad guys made off with a handful of laptops and broke into a key box, stealing three vans. A shuttle bus was also ransacked.“We felt very violated,” Martin added. “How can someone do this to a company that serves underprivileged people?!”

Martin estimates the total loss at near $25,000. Thanks to GPS tracking, the three vans were eventually located. Surveillance video, obtained by the day care center, shows someone on the property, during the time of the incident.

Wheat Ridge Police have not, yet, seen the video. No suspect description has been released. If you have any information, you are urged to call Wheat Ridge Police. If you would like to help, please see the GoFundMe page.