COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A search for suspects is underway after two signs near the entrance of Garden of the Gods were vandalized on Thursday, April 27.

Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Dez Rowe

Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation said the vandals removed the “s” from the Garden of the Gods signs at the main entrance as well as the Visitor and Nature Center. The Park is planning for a way to fix both signs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department.