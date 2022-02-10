Valentine’s day scent trends for 2022

While Valentine’s may still look a little different this year, consumers are still planning to celebrate with friends and loved ones. In fact, just over half (52 percent) of U.S. adults plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, spending a total of $21.8 billion, according to the annual survey released today by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

One of the top gifts — FRAGRANCE! From perfumes to candles, diffusers and more as the ultimate personal luxury. Throughout the pandemic as reported by the non-profit and leader for the industry, The Fragrance Foundation, sales continue to rise.

The “Fragrance Queen”, Linda G. Levy, President of The Fragrance Foundation says the fragrance industry is thriving even during the pandemic. While stuck at home many still crave self-care and the luxury that a new scent would offer. Levy shares some of the top fragrance trends of 2022.