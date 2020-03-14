Vail Resorts to suspend operations

VAIL, Colo. (KDVR) — Vail Resorts confirmed on Saturday that they will suspend the operations of all of their North American mountain resorts and retail stores beginning March 15 through March 22.

During this time, CEO Rob Katz says they will reassess their approach for the rest of the season.

Vail, Breckenridge, Keystone and Beaver Creek are all owned by Vail Resorts.

Although lodging and property management operations will remain open to service service current guests, they will not be taking new reservations for the upcoming week.

Epic Mountain Express, the resort’s Colorado shuttle service, will continue operations to support the travel needs of guests.

Corporate offices will be closed and employees have been asked to work from home.

Season and year-round employees will be paid while operations are suspended and will not need to use any vacation or sick time.

Gov. Jared Polis released the following statement after Vail Resorts announced they would be suspending operations:

“Colorado is strong and we will get through this together. The safety and health of our most vulnerable and of our communities is our top priority. I commend Vail Resorts for taking this difficult, responsible step and urge other mountains and resorts to do the same. Coloradans and our business community must continue to rise to meet the demand of these challenging times and everyone must do their part in stopping the spread of this virus.”