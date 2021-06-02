Vaccine scholarships have better odds than a Rockies World Series

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — The odds of a million dollar vaccination draw might be lottery-like, but the odds of a vaccine scholarship are better than those on the Colorado Rockies winning the 2021 World Series.

In addition to the five $1 million drawings for all Coloradans over the age of 18 who have received at least one vaccine dose, the state of Colorado is giving away 25 $50,000 scholarships to 12-17 year olds.

The random drawing will put the money in a college investment account that can be used for four-year colleges and universities, trade schools, junior colleges or any other post-secondary education the winner chooses.

The state has only opened vaccines to 12-17 year olds recently. Gov. Jared Polis said the state has given a vaccine dose to about one-quarter of that age group as of Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment does not say exactly, but state demography data gives an estimated 446,750 Coloradans aged 12 to 17. That means roughly 111,688 in that group are eligible for the scholarships as of June 1.

Currently, that makes the odds of winning a scholarship for those vaccinated children better than the odds than the Rockies winning the World Series, which are 1 in 5,000 according to this sports book.

With 25 $50,000 prizes, the odds of the currently vaccinated 12-17 year olds winning are one in 4,468.

The kids are going to have a much easier time getting the prizes than the Colorado at large. The odds of winning a scholarship are 130 times better than winning the million-dollar prizes.

There have been 3.03 million Coloradans vaccinated with at least one dose as of June 1. 2.9 million of those vaccinated Coloradans are eligible for the drawing, as they are 18 years or older.

With five grand prizes, that makes odds of winning the vaccine million around 1 in 580,000, which is over 500 times better than the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot.