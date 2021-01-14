Vaccine Registration for Coloradans

Kaiser Permanente has launched an online COVID-19 vaccine sign up, making it easy for Coloradans to reserve a spot to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Kaiser Permanente members and non-members who are in Phases 1A and 1B, including those who are ages 70 and up, should visit KP.org/covidvaccine to sign up.

Those who are designated in Phase 1A, and Coloradans ages 70 from 1B, are eligible now to receive the vaccine based on supply and should complete the sign-up process to have an appointment set up.

Currently, Kaiser Permanente in Colorado is administering the vaccine at 13 locations along the Front Range.

The organization has provided more than 11,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Coloradans, including members, employees in long-term care facilities and those who have direct contact with COVID-19 patients, frontline health care workers from our community, among others.

The state’s largest nonprofit health plan is ramping up capacity to deliver more than 20,000 vaccines each week and eventually 50,000 each week.

Vaccine supply is provided by the State of Colorado and is currently limited. We are committed to providing as many doses as possible based on available supply.