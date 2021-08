Recently, more and more employers are requiring the Covid-19 vaccination shots to continue to work. We sat down with a Andrew McNulty, senior attorney at Killmer, Lane & Newman on what rights do employers and employees have when it comes to vaccines in the office.

According to McNulty, an employer can fire an employee if they refuse to get vaccinated if they are being told to do so. In this case, employees who refuse to get the Covid-19 vaccine can be fired.