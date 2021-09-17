VA mandates vaccine for all employees, volunteers and contractors

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) was the first Federal agency to require any employee, volunteer, and contractor who works, visits or provides direct patient care in VHA facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Veterans Health Administration, Dr. Elizabeth Brill discusses why the requirement was put in place and who is impacted by this mandate.

The VA continues to provide easy access to COVID-19 vaccines for employees, Veterans, Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs recipients, and caregivers in VA medical facilities. As with other vaccinations, employees may also be vaccinated from outside providers or submit a valid medical or religious exemption to meet the requirements of this mandate.