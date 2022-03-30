VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah man is in custody after he reportedly painted his face to resemble “The Joker” from the Batman series before an attempted murder.

On Monday, police responded to reports of a man in Joker face paint trying to break into a home in Vernal, Utah.

Officers say they found the suspect, Jonathan Clark, with a knife outside the home – police say Clark knew the owners. He later said he stole the knife from a local Walmart along with the face paint, police said.

Clark told police he planned to stab one of the residents to death due to a prior argument and that he “would kill anyone that got in his way,” police said.

Clark was arrested and booked into the Uintah County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, intoxication, and criminal trespass.