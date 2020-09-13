USPS: ‘We believe the court acted prematurely’

DENVER (KDVR) — The United States Postal Service is reviewing the court’s decision to figure out its next move, according to James Boxrud, USPS Strategic Communications.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and the State of Colorado were granted a temporary restraining order after filing a lawsuit on Saturday.

The USPS response to the TRO and lawsuit on Sunday said: “We are continuing to review the court’s decision in this case to determine the appropriate next steps. However, as an initial matter we believe the court acted prematurely because it did not hold a hearing, or even give the Postal Service an opportunity to respond to the states allegations. We believe that presentation of the complete facts will demonstrate that the court’s decision is legally unfounded.”

Griswold filed a lawsuit accusing the USPS of sending misinformation about mail-in ballots to voters. According to Griswold, the State of Colorado requested to stop the mailing but the service refused.

The USPS repeated the purpose of the mailer in their response: “The intention of the mailer was to send a single set of recommendations that provided general guidance allowing voters who choose mail-in voting to do so successfully, regardless of where they live and where they vote. Each state has its own approaches, rules, and deadlines and we provide the following link for voters to determine their local relevant information: usps.com/votinginfo. Our mailer was intended to be general all-purpose guidance on the use of the mail, and not guidance on state rules.”