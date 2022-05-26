AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Looking for a job? The U.S. Postal Service is hiring at least 300 mail carriers due to a shortage caused by the pandemic.

While most areas aren’t experiencing delays, neighbors in one Aurora neighborhood told FOX31 they aren’t getting their mail on a consistent basis.

Julie Harris and her husband Dean waited 25 days to receive mail.

“First of all we were angry but then we started to get concerned because there are certain things that are time-sensitive that we have to sign and get notarized and returned,” Dean said.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the Postal Service, which quickly looked into the issue at the Post Office near Tower road and Smokey Hill.

A spokesperson provided FOX31 with a statement saying:

“The Postal Service is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers and we apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. Local management is aware of delivery issues out of the aurora tower post office and is taking steps to address the concerns. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees during challenging times.”

Harris saw a postal carrier in the area today and felt a sense of relief that regular mail delivery will resume.

To apply for a job with the Postal Service visit their career page, click on “Search Jobs,” select “Colorado,” click “Start,” then click on the link for the appropriate job.

Pay starts at $18.92 per hour and career status come with full federal benefits.

Our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the regions current labor workforce challenges. We will continue flexing our available resources, maximizing our local personnel and augmenting from other locations around the state to help with the workload. We are proud of the efforts of postal employees in the Aurora area and the nation, as they define essential public service every day. When mail service issues occur, we take steps to quickly resolve customer concerns. We gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention and we encourage customers to reach out to their local postal station. Customers can also go to our website usps.com and click on "Contact us" at the bottom of our homepage, or utilize their direct web address. Every email will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service. In addition, the official Twitter account of the United States Postal Service, managed by the Social Media staff at USPS HQ, can provide help. For customer service, please tweet @USPSHelp. The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer's concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities. In regards to staffing we are actively hiring carriers in Aurora and many other locations throughout the metro area. We have the need for about 300 carriers throughout the metro area. To apply: Go to usps.com/careers, click on "Search Jobs," select "Colorado," click "Start," then click on the link for the appropriate job. A general overview of USPS employment requirements, specific job requirements, and hourly pay is available at the website. Other positions are also available including mail handler assistant, mail processing clerk, and more. Job postings are updated weekly, so check frequently for additional opportunities. Applicants must be 18-years-of-age and be able to pass a criminal background investigation. For driving positions, applicants must have a valid state driver's license, a safe driving record, and at least two years of unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger. Driving experience must have taken place in the United States, its territories or in U.S. military installations worldwide. USPS is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-pace, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training and opportunities for advancement.