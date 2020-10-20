US Forest Service closes several areas due to on-going wildfire presence

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The United States Department of Agriculture is closing all National Forest land in Clear Creek, Jefferson Gilpin, Boulder and Larimer counties in response to the on-going wildfire threat.

There several wildfires burning across Colorado, including the Cameron Peak Fire which has burned more than 200,000 acres in Larimer County.

This past weekend two new fires popped up in Boulder County as well, the CalWood Fire, which is the largest in county history, and the Lefthand Canyon Fire which has forced the evacuation of several hundred homes.

The Mullen Fire, which is primarily burning in Wyoming, has also crept across state lines into Jackson County.

“The number of large fires and extreme fire behavior we are seeing on our Forests this year is historic,” said Forest Supervisor Monte Williams. “These temporary closures are necessary to protect the public and our firefighters, and we will keep them in place until conditions improve and we are confident that the risk of new fire starts has decreased. I ask all of our local residents and visitors to take these closures and evacuations seriously to allow our firefighters to focus on the mission of safely suppressing the existing fires.”

So far this year upwards of 442,000 acres of land are affected by wildfires across the north-central Colorado and southern Wyoming. About 3,000 firefighters are spread out across the fires.

The temporary closures begin at midnight Tuesday and will be re-evaluated daily, according to the forest service.

Areas not included in this closure order have existing fire restrictions in place, including campfire bans, due to high and extreme fire danger levels.