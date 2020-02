BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — At least one person was transported to an area hospital via helicopter Saturday afternoon after a single-vehicle rollover crash on US 36, according to Colorado State Patrol.

US 36 eastbound was closed between Cherryvale Road and CO 170, with all lanes blocked at McCaslin Boulevard.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the crash at about 1:08 p.m.