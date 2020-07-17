Urban Farmer’s Pop-Up Market

Beginning Saturday, July 18th, Urban Farmer is excited to launch its first “Urban Farmer’s Market” featuring: Highland Honey, Rebel Farms, Hinmans Bakery, Mountain Man MicroGreens, Boulder Lamb and a prime selection of raw cut steaks from Urban Farmer.

The socially distanced pop-up farmers market will take place on the Urban Farmer patio from 10a-2pm (1659 Wazee St). Urban Farmer will feature raw steak cuts from their local ranchers (Bootheel 7, Grass Run Farms, Rock River Ranch Bison and Highplains Ranch) as well as UF pantry items like blue cornbread mix, bone broth, house made ice creams and house made pickles. For those looking to linger, they’ll be grilling burgers and dogs on the patio!