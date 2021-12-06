UPS shipping tips this holiday season

when it comes to shipping packages, now is the busiest time of the year and UPS says don’t let those packages left behind.

UPS operations manager, Dave Gonzales says UPS is ready to deliver millions of holiday shipments between now and Christmas Eve. However, with the supply chain shortages, UPS is urging customers to buy and ship as soon as possible.

Here are your shipping day cheat sheet to make sure you those packages out in time:

SHIPPING DAYS LEFT

The last days to ship to help ensure delivery on or before December 24 can be found on the Year-end Schedule at http://ups.com/holidays.

• UPS® Ground service: please check the transit time at http://ups.com/ctc for details

• UPS 3 Day Select® shipping: December 21

• UPS 2nd Day Air® shipping: December 22

• UPS Next Day Air® shipping: December 23