UPDATE: SATURDAY 4/15/2023 5:52 p.m.

(BEULAH, Colo.) — According to the Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District (Beulah Fire and EMS), 17 homes are in the evacuation area, and no structures have been lost.

“Currently we do not foresee expanding the evacuation zone and there is no timetable for lifting the current evacuation. Crews will be on scene all night and into tomorrow,” said Beulah Fire and EMS.

UPDATE: SATURDAY 4/15/2023 5:37 p.m.

90 personnel from various agencies are currently working the North Creek Fire from the ground and air, according to PCSO. Beulah Fire and the U.S. Forest Service are working together as Unified Command and the Pueblo County Emergency Operation Center (Pueblo County EOC) has also been activated.

UPDATE: SATURDAY 4/15/2023 5:15 p.m.

According to PCSO, the preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire indicates it is human-caused. Deputies have apparently identified a person of interest in the investigation and are working with federal agents, as the fire is on U.S. Forest Service land.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Pueblo Fire Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Fire Department

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE: SATURDAY 4/15/2023 5 p.m.

PCSO shared the latest update on the North Creek Fire and said the fire is currently at 43 acres with 0% containment.

UPDATE: Beulah fire called North Creek Fire

UPDATE: SATURDAY 4/15/2023 3:05 p.m.

The fire in Beulah is being called the North Creek Fire. North Creek Road is closed from Red Mountain Youth Camp to the Custer County line

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) tweeted instructions for animals evacuated due to the fire. Main livestock animals with the exception of horses can be taken to the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

Horses can be taken to 4 BARS Ranch at 6625 State Highway 78. PCSO said volunteers will be available at the ranch to assist with evacuating horses.

All domestic animals can be taken to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region at 4600 Eagleridge Place.

ORIGINAL STORY: Evacuations ordered for fire in Beulah

SATURDAY 4/15/2023 2:18 p.m.

Evacuations were ordered for Red Mountain Youth Camp, west to the county line for a fire that is 0% contained and the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) tells FOX21 is growing.

PFD tweeted around 1:28 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 that it was assisting Beulah on a mutual aid request for a fire that, at the time, was 50 acres and 0% containment. At 1:33 p.m. evacuations were ordered for Red Mountain Youth Camp, west to the county line.

PFD said 20 homes are in the evacuation zone. Those living in the area can report to the evacuation center at Roncoli Middle School in Pueblo.

PFD said a fire suppression helicopter and 2 single-engine air tankers have been ordered to assist in fighting the fire. Other fire agencies assisting include Beulah, Pueblo West, Pueblo Rural, Pueblo City, West Park, Red Creek Springs, Division of Fire Safety and Control, Pueblo County Sheriff, Pueblo Emergency Services Bureau, and additional air resources ordered.

FOX21 has a crew on the way and will update this article as we learn more.