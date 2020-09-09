Reward increased to $40,000 for tips in Denver fire that killed family of 5

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are still looking for three alleged arsonist killers after a fire in Green Valley Ranch that killed a family. Tips leading to arrests could be worth $40,000.

An fire on the 5300 block of North Truckee Street claimed five lives on Aug. 5. The house contained 29-year-old Djibril Diol; his wife, 23-year-old Adja Diol; their 2-year-old daughter Khadija; Djibril’s sister, 25-year-old Hassan Diol; and her infant daughter, Hawa Baye.

Three individuals wearing hoodies and full-face masks fled the area in a dark-colored sedan. Police originally thought the masks were white, but further analysis tells them they may have been dark-colored.

The three suspects who allegedly lit a fatal fire Aug. 5. (Credit: Denver Crime Stoppers)

The three suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan. (Credit: Denver Crime Stoppers)

A vigil was held Saturday outside the Colorado State Capitol, asking for justice one month after the fire.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.