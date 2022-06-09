Independent country artist Charly Reynolds’ version of the Brooks & Dunn smash “Neon Moon” was featured on the Season 5 Finale of FOX’s provocative medical drama THE RESIDENT this week. Reynolds’ shared the song on YouTube where her stellar vocals and engaging performance of the classic captured the attention of the music team at FOX.

Building on the momentum of this huge sync placement, Reynolds’ saucy anthem “Rodeo,” written by Reynolds, Nicole Croteau and Sean Cook is slated for release on June 3rd. The single is sure to get fans singing along with the catchy melody and light-hearted relatable lyrics.

Reynolds has had the privilege to share the stage with some of Country Music’s top-named acts including Billy Dean, Montgomery Gentry, John Schneider (Bo Duke of “The Dukes of Hazzard”), Darryl Worley and Jim Brown, as well as performing at fairs and festivals across America and at Nashville’s most prestigious venues including The Wildhorse Saloon, 3rd & Lindsley, AJ’s Good Time Bar, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa and The Listening Room.

To learn more about Charly Reynolds and upcoming performance dates, visit her website, and follow her on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and Spotify.