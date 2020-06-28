Unseasonably warm, isolated shower chances

DENVER (KDVR) — It will be a hot end to the weekend, with highs ranging from the 90-100s for the Front Range and Eastern Plains, with 70-80s in the High Country. Similar to Saturday, a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible. These storms will be very hit-or-miss, but will still be capable of producing strong wind, small hail and frequent lightning. Storms will clear out Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday will be the hottest day of the week, with highs soaring into the mid-90s across the metro area. The record high for Monday in Denver is 102 degrees set back in 1990, which will stay safe. Expect plenty of sunshine and light wind. Fire danger will remain high due to dry conditions and strong wind.

A weak disturbance will move through the state on Tuesday, cooling temperatures across the state back to seasonal highs. A few isolated afternoon storms will be possible for the High Country and Front Range.

The rest of the week looks quiet, with a mixture of sun and clouds Wednesday and Thursday with highs ranging from the mid-to-upper 80s.

A summer pattern with afternoon isolated showers and highs in the 90s will return for Friday and 4th of July on Saturday.