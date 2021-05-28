Unlicensed security guard Matthew Dolloff pleads not guilty in protest shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — Matthew Dolloff, the unlicensed security guard charged with shooting and killing a man at a rally in Denver on Oct. 11, made a not guilty plea during a court appearance on Friday morning.

The defense announced plans to file motions after they said they got a lot of body camera footage and “significant” data from Lee Keltner’s cell phone that the prosecution just disclosed.

The defense now has five days to file motions.

A disposition hearing was scheduled for Aug. 2 at 8:30 a.m. A motions hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on August 6.

Dolloff posted a $500,000 bond on Nov. 3.

Dolloff was working for 9News to protect its journalist during protests when he shot and killed Lee Keltner during a confrontation in October. Records show Dolloff did not have the license required to work as a security guard in the city of Denver.

Dolloff faces second-degree murder charges. His attorney says there is evidence of self defense.

A hearing officer with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses recommended a six-month license suspension for the company that subcontracted Dolloff.

Pinkerton was hired by 9News who then subcontracted Isborn Security Services LLC.