Unlicensed security guard Matthew Dolloff pleads not guilty in protest shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Matthew Dolloff, the unlicensed security guard charged with shooting and killing a man at a rally in Denver on Oct. 11, made a not guilty plea during a court appearance on Friday morning.

The defense announced plans to file motions after they said they got a lot of body camera footage and “significant” data from Lee Keltner’s cell phone that the prosecution just disclosed.

The defense now has five days to file motions.

A disposition hearing was scheduled for Aug. 2 at 8:30 a.m. A motions hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on August 6.

Dolloff posted a $500,000 bond on Nov. 3.

Dolloff was working for 9News to protect its journalist during protests when he shot and killed Lee Keltner during a confrontation in October. Records show Dolloff did not have the license required to work as a security guard in the city of Denver.

Dolloff faces second-degree murder charges. His attorney says there is evidence of self defense.

A hearing officer with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses recommended a six-month license suspension for the company that subcontracted Dolloff.

Pinkerton was hired by 9News who then subcontracted Isborn Security Services LLC.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories