United Launch Alliance successfully launches the sixth orbital test vehicle for the U.S. Space Force

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 501 rocket carrying the USSF-7 mission for the U.S. Space Force lifted off on May 17, 9:14 a.m. EDT, from Space Launch Complex-41, Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. Photo courtesy of United Launch Alliance.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (KDVR) — A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 501 rocket carrying the USSF-7 mission for the U.S. Space Force launched as a dedication to front-line responders and those affected by COVID-19.

“The success of this mission resulted from collaboration with our customer while working through challenging, and ever changing, health and safety conditions,” Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs said.

“We were honored to partner with the U.S. Space Force to dedicate this mission to first responders, front-line workers, and those affected by COVID-19. It is truly a unique time in our history and I want to thank the entire team for their continued dedication and focus on mission success.”

ULA’s next launch is NASA’s Mars 2020 mission carrying the Perseverance rover on an Atlas V rocket. The launch is scheduled for July 17 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla.