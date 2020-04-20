United Airlines pilot files lawsuit against DIA Westin from 2018 incident

DENVER (KDVR) — A lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court by United Airlines Captain Andrew Collins against the Westin at Denver International Airport after an incident that ended in an arrest in 2018.

“We are hopeful that the operators of the DIA Westin will acknowledge and remedy the fact this violation occurred with the unfortunate participation and permission of DIA Westin staff,” Craig Silverman, Esq., attorney representing Collins, said in a press release.

Collins was accused of indecent exposure after airport employees reported seeing him naked in his 10th floor room at the Westin in DIA in Sept. 2018.

The criminal case against Collins was dismissed, but not before he was suspended for half a year from his job as a direct result of the charges against him.

Collins already sued the City of Denver resulting in a $300k settlement.