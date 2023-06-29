DENVER (KDVR) — United Airlines travelers have dealt with flight delays and baggage issues across the country. Some of them, at Denver International Airport, told FOX31 they have waited days to get their bags.

United said the situation is improving, but folks were waiting on their luggage at the baggage claim area, which has piled up at DIA.

Some travelers shared their stories of delayed flights, staying at a hotel another night and waiting hours — even days — for their luggage when they finally got home.

For their part, United told FOX31 there’s been an “overnight effort to further repair schedules and match separated crews with aircraft.”

“I got a friend waiting outside for the past 30 minutes just doing laps so debating if I go home or stay,” Perry Fitz, a holiday traveler, said.

“We are just waiting on our luggage. We’re hoping to get it because we really just want to go home,” Sarah, another traveler, said.

DIA officials said they’re doing everything they can to help passengers get their bags and get home.

One Southwest employee said it looks like United is now where they were back in December.