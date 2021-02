Tawnya McKenney with Wafflerita started her journey in Quintana Roo, Mexico. Through her travels from all over the globe she created Waffleritas.

From strawberry and Nutella stuffed waffle on a stick to banana and peanut butter waffle on a stick, the Waffleritas has it all.

Check out the Waffleritas online and find out where they’ll be next when you have a craving for all things waffles.