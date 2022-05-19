Graduation season is here and Catie Wiggy, Licensed Esthetician and Healthy Lifestyle expert is sharing three unique gift ideas your graduate will love.

Guru Nanda Diffuser and Humidifier

Transform your dorm, apartment, or bedroom into a wellness oasis with the Halo XL Diffuser, a two-in-one humidifier and essential oil diffuser. Perfect for large and small spaces, the Halo runs quietly, utilizing state-of-the-art ultrasonic wave technology to circulate perfectly moisturized air for up to 22 hours at a time. Easy to use and clean, The Halo has multiple customizable settings for your ideal experience. Use it with our 100% pure and natural essential oils to enjoy the full therapeutic benefits of aromatherapy. Pair with the 6 Essential Oil Single Notes which includes –

· True Lavender – helps ease insomnia and anxiety and promote relaxation, calm, and balance.

· Orange – use it to dispel negative feelings and promote a cheerful, pleasantly elevated mood.

· Eucalyptus – helps to clear your nasal passages and promote deep, restorative breathing.

· Lemongrass – will help to ease stress and promote mental cleansing and a uplifted frame of mind.

· Peppermint – soothes aches and pains and promote good digestion and balanced energy.

· Cedarwood – relieves restlessness, augment skin and hair health, and promote grounded energy.

Products available at gurunanda.com

Youth To The People

Selfcare is a must for everyone and Youth To The People creates consciously-sourced, nutrient-dense premium superfood blends and pair them with clinical, Pro-Grade Vegan™ actives, all made in the USA to benefit the skin’s health.

For the minimalist graduate – help them uncomplicate their skincare routine. This hyper-focused daily skincare regimen features multi-benefit and multi-tasking essentials to deep clean pores, brighten, firm, and deliver antioxidants with barrier-strengthening hydration to optimize your skin’s health in fewer steps.

1. Cleanse with Superfood Cleanser

2. Massage 2-4 pumps of Energy Serum into face and neck

3. Apply an even layer of Superfood Moisture Cream to face and neck

Shop: The Minimalist Skincare Kit $120.00

For the skin and beauty obsessed graduate include the Mandelic Acid Superfood Unity Exfoliant with the Yerba Mate Resurfacing Energy Facial and the Superclay Purify Clear Power Mask

Personal Chiller Mini Fridge

This mini fridge is perfect for dorm living and small apartments. You can refrigerate the obvious items like food and beverages, but also store your precious skincare products, facial rollers, gel masks, and eye pads as well. Additionally, you can refrigerate naturally derived botanical products to keep them stable and maintain their preservative properties.

You’ll find this product at Walmart $40: Personal Chiller Mini Fridge