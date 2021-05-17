Unique gifts for local Denver high grads

Graduation season is here and as you know, this year’s high school seniors have been dealt an incredibly challenging graduation experience, one devoid of important milestone moments and much-deserved fanfare like proms, ceremonies, and graduation parties.

To help Denver Public School (DPS) seniors feel seen, supported, and celebrated, local entrepreneur and DPS grad Graham Williams (Manual High School, class of ’95), founder of Impart, compiled life advice from influential Colorado leaders into a special complimentary Graduation Book in PDF format that will be given to all DPS high school seniors.

Graham collected life advice and wisdom from Colorado celebrities like Peyton Manning, Missy Franklin and many more to inspire young grads as they embark on a new chapter in their lives.