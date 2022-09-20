Nick French who is known as the Chief Bee Shepherd at Frangiosa Farms has created a new line of honey made with adaptogen mushrooms. The new innovative product makes it convenient for those consumers looking to advance their health and wellness goals.

Research indicates that honey is an ideal vessel for the body to soak in nutrients. Frangiosa Farms Chief Bee Shepherd Nick French says that honey has numerous health and wellness benefits that everyone needs know. Honey is also a vital building block that helps the body fully absorb nutrients faster and easier and is nature’s most effective delivery system. Instead of taking time for the body to digest, the minute honey hits the tongue, the botanicals and adaptogen mushrooms are easily absorbed into the body. French recommends enjoying the company’s infused honey on a daily basis for ultimate results.

Frangiosa Farms has exquisitely crafted five varieties of adaptogen honey blends straight from the farm’s hives. Created by beekeepers, consumers can select from Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Golden Turmeric, Elderberry, and Regular Wildflower:



Lion’s Mane Raw Honey : USDA Organic Lion’s Mane Extract (from fruiting bodies) and a hint of organic lemon make up this delicious, invigorating honey infusion. Lion’s mane (Hericium Erinaceus) is a delicate, white mushroom renowned for its antioxidants, beta-glucan, and brain-boosting properties.

Reishi Mushroom Raw Honey: Designed to help restore balance and focus, with a bright organic orange flavor. Reishi Mushrooms (Ganoderma Lucidum) help support the brain's ability to adapt and maintain functional balance despite environmental stressors.

Golden Turmeric Raw Honey: Made with a pinch of pepper, this artisan raw, small batch of honey unites the natural sweetness from the hives with the mellow, earthy spice from organic Golden Turmeric Root (Curcuma Longa). It delivers on taste and provides soothing, long-lasting benefits.

Black Elderberry Herbal Honey: Together, this honey engages both the tastebuds and the natural wellness benefits of Black Elderberry (Sambucus Negra) that provide a tasty boost for the immune system, body, and spirit!

Raw Colorado Wildflower Honey: Using only raw, unfiltered honey, this product is never heated above 110°F and retains trace amounts of vitamins and minerals, which are crucial for overall health and wellness.

