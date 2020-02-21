‘Wish Week’ recipient surprises high school crush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) -- "Wish Week" wrapped up at Legend High School in Parker on Friday, but not before this year's recipient made one final surprise wish!

Each year, countless students and other members of the community raise money for Make-A-Wish Colorado to help send children battling critical illnesses to their dream destination.

Legend High School's 2020 recipient was Allison Howell, a transfer student.

"The support this community gives is just over-the-top amazing and I couldn’t have asked for a better school to support me," Howell said.

Since she was a kid, Howell has always wanted to visit Egypt. Thanks to her fellow classmates, who helped raise thousands of dollars, she'll get to head there in 10 days.

"I can’t wait to look a camel face to face and see all the pyramids they built!" Howell said.

Before a crowd of several thousand students, Howell thanked everyone who chipped in.

But before she put the microphone down, Howell called out her crush (a student named Ben) and asked him to Saturday's dance!

"That was a little nerve wracking, but he said 'yes,'" Howell said.

Over the last 10 years, students at Legend High School have raised $261,000 for "Wish Week." The money has provided wishes to 35 children in Colorado.