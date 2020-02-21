Giant wooden soldiers need new home

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — An Englewood man is trying to find a new home for his six giant wooden soldiers.

Steve Farland has kept them inside his shop, ‘The Chairman’, since 2013. Unfortunately, the massive building off of South Navajo Street in Englewood is going to be torn down to make way for new housing.

“We need a space. About 40′ x 40′ would suit it nicely,” Farland said. “Some place that people can come and enjoy the art”.







An artist created the pieces for Farland by using hundreds of chairs to build them. The soldiers range in size from 16′ tall to 26′ tall.

“When you stand in front of these soldiers, it helps you remember that when you were a child and love was a giant – this is how it looked,” Farland said.

Farland refers to the pieces as ‘Victory art’.

The soldiers, as well as thousands of other items inside ‘The Chairman’, are currently up for sale.

“It’s all got to go!” he said.

The store needs to be cleared out by February 28.

If you or anyone you know is interested, Farland asks you stop by his shop at 4201 S. Navajo Street in Englewood.