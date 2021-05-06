Union Station Farmers Market officially opens for the summer

The Boulder County Farmers Markets (BCFM) Union Station in-person market will open in Denver on Saturday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a bounty of locally grown fresh produce, fruit, meats, locally produced packaged goods, plants and more available.

BCFM Union Station is a great destination for last minute Mother’s Day gift buying! As usual, guests can expect beautiful potted plants for mom, local produce to make a stunning meal for Mother’s Day such as turnips for parmesan-crusted turnips, fresh arugula, packaged goods such as Haystack Mountain Cheese and Silver Canyon Coffee, and more from about 20 vendors.