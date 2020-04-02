Uninsured Coloradans: COVID-19 health insurance special enrollment period extended to April 30

DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans who are currently uninsured may now enroll in the COVID-19 special individual health insurance through April 30, 2020. Those who enroll after April 3, the original cut-off date, will have coverage effective May 1.

“We want to do everything we can to ensure Coloradans have the resources they need during this difficult time,” said Gov. Jared Polis.

“As this pandemic continues, we know that having health insurance will be critical, which is why we are extending this enrollment period. Everyday my administration is evaluating what steps we can take to minimize the health impact and economic impact of this crisis.”

The special coverage is only for those who are currently uninsured, including uninsured spouses and children. All individual insurance plans (plans not from an employer) are available.

Those who qualify for financial assistance must enroll through Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s health care exchange. In addition to going online, one can contact Connect at 855-752-6749 or find in-person assistance through their statewide network of certified experts, including appointments with a broker or assisted by phone.

The Quick Cost and Plan Finder can help check eligibility for financial assistance and find plans that fit consumers’ needs. Colorado consumers are encouraged to enroll through the state’s exchange.

People enrolling during this period only have to verbally attest that they are currently uninsured, and the insurance companies cannot require further proof of being uninsured.

Coloradans who lose a job at any time, and lose their employer-based health insurance, have a 60-day window to enroll in individual coverage. Visit Connect for Health Colorado’s website for details.