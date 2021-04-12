Undercover investigation leads to arrest of five men accused of soliciting for child prostitution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Five men have been arrested on charges of soliciting for child prostitution in Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police said the arrests came as the result of an undercover investigation in February.

Those arrested in the investigation were:

Patrick Martin, 32, charged with Soliciting for Child Prostitution

Joseph Dimes, 31, charged with Soliciting for Child Prostitution

Nicholas Fernandez, 42, charged with Soliciting for Child Prostitution

Nathanael Martens, 27, charged with Soliciting for Child Prostitution, Attempt to Influence a Public Servant, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

James Harry, 31, charged with Soliciting for Child Prostitution

Johnathan Guenther, 67, was also arrested during the investigation. He was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.