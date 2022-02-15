Ukrainians in Colorado to protest Russian aggression

DENVER (KDVR) — Ukrainians living in Colorado are hoping a diplomatic resolution can be reached with Russia and they plan to show their support for Ukraine with rallies this weekend.

The group Ukrainians of Colorado will rally at the Capitol in Denver on Saturday at 11 a.m. They say it will be a peaceful demonstration against Russian aggression. Others will travel to Washington D.C. for a rally at the Lincoln Memorial on Sunday.

Tatianna Gajecky, who lives in Lakewood, will travel to the D.C. rally called “Stand with Ukraine: A Day of Solidarity.”

“It’s going to be a rally to demand that Putin step back,” Gajecky said. “We are praying that there will be no invasion.”

Gajecky’s family is from Ukraine. She moved to the U.S. decades ago but spent a lot of time in Ukraine over the years, even teaching there in the summers. She is very concerned for her family members who still live there.

“My fear is that if they invade, it’s going to be a bloody massacre, a bloody mess,” she said.

She is also concerned that historical and cultural sites could be damaged.

“Just to think it could come to an end any second, it’s terrifying, it’s horrifying. Plus, I don’t want to lose my relatives,” she said.

Gajecky hopes the rally in D.C. will raise awareness.

“We have to stop this,” she said.