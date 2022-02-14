Ukrainians in Colorado fear for relatives as possibility of Russian invasion looms



DENVER (KDVR) — Ukrainians living in Colorado are very concerned after U.S. officials warned that Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine as soon as this week.

Lileya Sobechko was born in Ukraine but moved to Arvada in 2002 with her husband and children.

She has watched the conflicts with Russia play out over the years and she is once again fearful for her family and her husband’s family who are still in Ukraine.

“Everyone has this fear of invasion,” Sobechko said. ​”It’s scary because if you think if there’s an airstrike or something,” she said.

Sobechko calls her mother every day and tries to help her prepare in case of an evacuation order. “She heard somewhere on the news that everyone has to have their backpack ready, and she was asking me. ‘What do you think I should put in my backpack?'” Sobechko recalled.

She hopes that diplomatic efforts will prevail. In 2014 Russia moved into Eastern Ukraine and then annexed the Crimean Peninsula. She hopes nothing like that happens again.

“We hope for peace. We pray for peace. We also pray for Ukrainian freedom,” she said.