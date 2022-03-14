DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado agencies are answering the call to gather supplies and send them abroad to help civilian soldiers in Ukraine who are defending their sovereign country.

Gov. Jared Polis, the Colorado Department of Public Safety and the Colorado Department Of Military And Veterans Affairs are teaming up to collect surplus body armor and ballistic helmets to be sent to assist the Ukrainian people.

The deadline was 3 p.m. Monday for agencies to drop off their extra protective gear, bound for one of several armories across the state.

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin’s oath to protect and serve doesn’t end at the county line.

“Now to see such a critical crisis like this continuing, our hearts are with all of those involved. Politics is, unfortunately, affecting lives,” Schroetlin said.

“It’s incredible. You know, we all work. We all want to save lives. That’s part of the reason that we’re in this job is we want to make a difference with our communities. We want to make a difference in our nation and our world. It’s not always the big things that make a difference. It’s these small little things from the small communities that can make a difference in the big picture,” Schroetlin said.

His agency is sending protective gear and supplies to Ukraine as part of this statewide effort.

“We immediately saw that, and my staff and I knew that we wanted to be able to help,” he said.

Grand County contributed enough sets of armor to save about a dozen lives.

The state’s public safety department donated 750 helmets to save the lives of citizen soldiers and 80 surplus armor.

“In the true spirit of Colorado, I am proud that Colorado law enforcement stepped up to support the brave people of Ukraine,” Polis said. “We are doing everything we can to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom, and this surplus body armor is urgently needed to help save lives, stop Putin’s ruthless aggression, and save Ukraine.”

Monday, Polis announced a count of 1,000 ballistic helmets and nearly 840 complete sets of surplus body armor from more than 25 local law enforcement agencies to send to the Ukrainian people in their fight.

“It just shows how well we all work together, how we can put our differences aside when it really does come down to public safety,” Schroetlinsaid.

The Colorado spirit of “stronger together” can be shared with those struggling overseas.

“It absolutely does. A life is a life. Wherever those lives are, we’re here to help. Colorado really does have that [attitude]. We really support each other, whether that means here or abroad,” Schroetlin said.

Colorado will work with partners in other states to get these life-saving supplies overseas. However, specifics are not being released.