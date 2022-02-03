How UCLA plotter’s arrest highlights Colorado’s mental health crisis

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The man arrested in Boulder on Tuesday for sending a violent manifesto to his former employer had a history of mental illness, according to new documents.

Matthew C. Harris is a former professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. According to an indictment, Harris’ mother confirmed to investigators he was “involuntarily committed” to a hospital in 2021, where doctors diagnosed him with schizophrenia.

“We know mental health, in general, is linked to violence, but the link is very complicated,” said Dr. Anat Geva, a licensed clinical psychologist with the Medical Center of Aurora Behavioral Health and Wellness.

“The link between mental health and committing a violent crime is typically for people who have a serious mental illness; and even then, it is not that significant,” Geva said.

Geva said there are markers that may indicate whether a person with mental illness is a threat to themselves or others. Manic behavior, hallucinations in which the person is being told to hurt themselves or someone else, a history of trauma, previous acts of violence and feelings of isolation can all be contributing factors.

“If we even take away one of those factors, we do a lot. Many of these factors are interconnected. Someone who is angry, someone who has trauma or other severe symptoms can get mental health help and reduce their level of agitation and irrationality and be able to problem-solve their lives better,” Geva said.

Mental health support in Colorado

Resources like Colorado Crisis Services can provide immediate help for those with mental health issues or people seeking help for a loved one. But accessing care is a challenge in Colorado. According to Mental Health America, the state ranks last in the nation when it comes to adults in need of mental health services versus their ability to access them.

“We are in a state of crisis and people do face real obstacles,” said Vincent Atchity, president and CEO of Mental Health Colorado.

Atchity said a majority of people suffering from mental illness are not violent. But he points to Colorado’s “Red Flag Law” as an important step in protecting those with mental illness and those around them. The law allows courts to prohibit people from having firearms if found to pose a significant risk of gun violence to themselves or others.

“It’s particularly concerning when a person threatening violence is known to be armed with deadly weapons,” Atchity said.