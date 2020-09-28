UCHealth patients get to be fan cutouts at Broncos game

DENVER (KDVR) — With a limited number of fans at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, there were plenty of life-sized fan cutouts placed in the seats.

Dozens of those cutouts featured UCHealth patients.

One of them was Candice Pesina from Highlands Ranch. “I love the Broncos!” Pesina said. “I am so excited!”

The patient cutouts were placed in seats above the 30 yard line. This fun opportunity came at the perfect time for Pesina, who was in the hospital for 105 days.

She was just released from UCHealth Burn Center where she was treated for an auto immune disease called Hidradenitis suppurativa. It affects the sweat glands and causes bumps.

“It’s extremely painful,” she said.

Pesina had several surgeries, and thinks her treatment will be life changing.

She is grateful for her care, and she is grateful for the fun opportunity at the stadium.

It added to the fun rivalry she has with her husband, who is a Cowboys fan.

“I love my Broncos, and this is just my opportunity to be a true fan,” she said.

The cutouts for the patients were made possible through a partnership between the Denver Broncos and UCHealth.