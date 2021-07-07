UCHealth and MLB partner to benefit the Colorado community

UCHealth and Major League Baseball (MLB) are partnering for this year’s MLB All-Star Week to engage the local community and raise money for Feeding Colorado. As Coors Field hosts All-Star Week for the first time in over 20 years, UCHealth is excited to announce participation to help provide food for Coloradans in need.

Donations from UCHealth to Feeding Colorado will be tallied as part of the Celebrity Softball Game, taking place on Sunday, July 11, through home runs during the game. All celebrity participants will have an opportunity to lend a hand in fighting hunger in Colorado.

UCHealth encourages the community to visit uchealth.org/allstar to make a donation to Feeding Colorado. Also on the website, enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win tickets to All-Star Week events including All-Star Sunday, T-Mobile Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game presented by MasterCard.