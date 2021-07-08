Uber driver clocked at 102 mph in Lakewood — with passenger in the car

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — An Uber driver has been cited for speeding after Lakewood Police say they clocked him at 102 mph with a passenger in the car.

Police say 38-year-old Ousmane Sylla was pulled over Wednesday morning on 6th Avenue near Colorado Mills after a motorcycle officer clocked him speeding.

“As our agent approached, they saw a ride-share sticker on the back, and sure enough, it was someone driving for a ride-share company,” Lakewood Police spokesperson John Romero said. “With a passenger in the back nonetheless, going 102 miles an hour.”

Romero said Sylla was cited for going 37 mph over the speed limit, a six-point offense. A citation obtained by the shows Sylla was also cited for no proof of insurance, a four-point violation.

An Uber driver was cited on July 7, 2021, after a Lakewood police officer clocked him driving at 102 mph with a passenger in the car. (KDVR)

Thursday evening, an Uber spokesperson said the company was aware of the incident.

“We launched an investigation as soon as we became aware of the incident and will take appropriate action. Uber takes road safety seriously, and drivers who sign up to use the platform to drive agree to abide by our community guidelines, which requires them to follow all local and state traffic rules,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson would not comment on whether the driver is still employed by Uber.

“We’ll handle it on our end. We gave a citation. The courts will handle it on their end. Whatever the company decides to do, that’s on them,” Romero said.

Advocates for safer streets in Denver say the stop is alarming, especially considering more than 200 people have already died in traffic fatalities this year across Colorado.

“There’s just no circumstance in the city where it’s safe to be driving that fast,” said Jill Locantore, with Denver Streets Partnership. “We have become disconnected from that potential tragedy that can result from our behaviors when we’re choosing to drive above the speed limit.”

Calls and emails to Sylla were not immediately returned Thursday. He’s due in court next month.