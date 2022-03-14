Suspects funneled hundreds of unauthorized foreign nationals from Mexico to Arizona; U.S. co-conspirators already found guilty of operating stash house

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The other shoe has dropped on a binational criminal organization authorities in Mexico and the United States say are responsible for smuggling, housing and transporting hundreds of unauthorized migrants through the Sonora-Arizona border.

Homeland Security Investigations announced the execution this month of six arrest warrants in Mexico against people it believes coordinated human smuggling: Arturo Tienda-Garcia, a.k.a. “Tuercas,” Jose Guadalupe Tienda-Garcia, a.k.a. “Pantera,” Gilberto Escalante-Osuna, Uriel Cruz-Tienda, Cristal Tolentino-Hernandez, and Alfonso Sotelo-Contreras, a.k.a “Pajaro.”

HSI linked the six Mexican citizens to nine people already convicted in U.S. federal court in Arizona of conspiring to transport and harbor unauthorized migrants from profit. The group operated in the Nogales, Sonora-Nogales, Arizona, area.

Members of Joint Task Force Alpha provided information that Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office used to detain the six suspects. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland created the task force last June to coordinate several federal agencies’ efforts against major human smuggling and trafficking organizations based in Latin America.

“Border security is less about erecting barriers between nations, and more about increasing cooperation among neighbors,” said Gary Restaino, United States Attorney for the District of Arizona. “This operation is a stellar example of what can be accomplished when U.S. and Mexican authorities work together across the border.”

He said the suspects had violated the laws of Mexico and the United States with impunity for years prior to this cooperation.

“Their apprehension will make citizens of both countries safer,” Restaino said.

The investigation dates to at least January 2021, when HSI and the U.S. Border Patrol found a home in Avondale, Arizona, with 20 unauthorized foreign nationals inside.

Amalia Gonzalez Lara, 43, of Oaxaca, Mexico, pleaded guilty last November of conspiring to transport more than 100 unauthorized migrants for profit to the Phoenix, Arizona, area. She allegedly set up and managed the stash house with co-conspirator Sergio Vazquez Flores, 46, who is scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday.

The other seven individuals convicted on the U.S. side in connection to this case include Benjamin Gallegos, Macario Ulises Barragan-Cisneros, Jaziel Tienda-Ibarra, Daniel Garcia-Salgado, Cesar Bermeo-Diaz, Isamar Chaparro-Vizcarra and Oswaldo Tienda-Castro.

“HSI-Phoenix is grateful for its collaboration with HSI Mexico City and their partnership with the government of Mexico. These joint efforts demonstrate the commitment of both of our nations to not let borders be barriers when it comes to confronting the transnational criminal organizations that negatively impact both of our nations,” said Scott Brown, Special Agent in Charge for HSI-Phoenix.