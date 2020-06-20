Environmentally protective rule for Colorado’s water remains in place

DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado granted the State of Colorado a stay on enforcing changes to the federal Waters of the United States rule. The federal government will need to continue to use the more environmentally protective rule for the time being.

“Our attorneys did a terrific job explaining how the rollback of important protections would create irreparable damage to Colorado in violation of the Clean Water Act. We are committed to protecting our water and will continue to stand up for Colorado when the EPA fails to do so,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said.

The Clean Water Act protects U.S. streams, wetlands, and rivers from pollution. The rule previously included ephemeral streams—streams that run because of melting snow or precipitation—and wetlands that aren’t connected on the surface to larger bodies of water.

The new 2020 rule would have left all of Colorado’s ephemeral streams and other bodies of water without protection from development. Colorado’s snowmelt streams and wetlands would have been left vulnerable to pollution, which would negatively impact our state’s agriculture and outdoor recreation economy.

“This ruling will protect both the Colorado economy and environment, including the vast expanse of state waters that would have been impacted by the rollback. It allows us to preserve the rigorous review and issuance of permits that allow critical projects to move forward if they protect waters and the environment in the state. We are hopeful that we will continue to prevail as the case proceeds,” John Putnam, environmental programs director CDPHE, said.