U.S. Attorney Jason R. Dunn honors law enforcement for National Police Week

DENVER (KDVR) — National Police Week began Sunday, May 10 and is observed through Saturday, May 16 with honor and respect given to all in law enforcement.

U.S. Attorney, Jason R. Dunn, honored current and fallen law enforcement with a statement and announcement.

“This week, we honor and celebrate the brave men and women in uniform who keep our communities safe, and we remember those lost in the line of duty,” Dunn said.

“With a heavy heart, Colorado will add three names to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial wall – Joshua Eli Voth a Sergeant for the Colorado Department of Corrections, William James Moden a Master Trooper for the Colorado State Patrol, and Daniel H. Groves a Corporal for the Colorado State Patrol.”

President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week in 1962. The purpose is to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices.

The names of the fallen officers who have been added in 2020 to the wall at the National Law Enforcement Memorial will be read on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, during a Virtual Annual Candlelight Vigil.

As a result of COVID-19, the vigil will be live streamed to the public at 8:00 pm (EDT).