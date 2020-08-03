U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon closing overnight

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon will close at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 overnight for the placement of a bridge about one mile west of the Colorado Highway 93/58 intersection in Golden.

The pedestrian/bike bridge is part of the Peaks to Plains Trail segment Jefferson County Open Space is currently building at the gateway to Clear Creek Canyon Park.

The overnight closure will extend from the Colorado Highway 93/58 intersection to Colorado Highway 119 at the top of the canyon. Drivers will need to take I-70 to US 6 to detour around this closure.

There is not a set time for re-opening but it will take an estimated two hours to put the bridge in place just east of Tunnel 1. The cranes will be demobilized and the site will be cleaned up before U.S. 6 can safely reopen for travel Tuesday morning.

In the case weather does not permit the bridge to be placed, the closure will move to overnight on Aug. 4.