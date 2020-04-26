Two vehicle collision kills a minor in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol report a minor was killed when a Chrysler van and Chevy pickup collided at the intersection of County Road 73 and County Road 16 in Weld County on Saturday evening.

According to CSP, the van was traveling westbound on County Road 16 when it failed to stop at a stop sign. The Chevy pickup, traveling southbound on County Road 73, struck the side of the van.

The vehicles went off the southwest side of the intersection, according to CSP.

The 19-year-old driver of the van was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. A 17-year-old passenger of the van was also transported with serious injuries.

Another 25-year-old passenger of the van sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The driver of the pickup did not suffer severe injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

Colorado State Patrol continues to investigate the accident.