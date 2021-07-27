Two-thirds of Colorado should be under mask mandates in new CDC guidance

FILE – This March 6, 2020, file photo, shows the headquarters for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. The nation’s top health agency is expected to backpedal on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, according to a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to release the data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to make an announcement Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/ Ron Harris, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two-thirds of Colorado’s counties should be under indoor mask mandates, including some counties in the Denver metro area.

The CDC today revised its earlier guidance on whether vaccinated persons should wear masks. In a press conference, the federal health authority introduced a new set of recommendations on masks.

The new guidance recommends all vaccinated and unvaccinated persons wear masks indoors in areas of high or substantial degrees of community infection.

According to state health department data, most of Colorado’s counties have COVID rates that qualify for either high or substantial rates of community infection.

This includes some of the Denver metro region.

The CDC categorizes “high” community transmission as any location with a 7-day cumulative incidence rate of more than 100 cases per 100,000 as well as a test positivity percentage of 10%.

“Substantial” areas of community transmission applies to areas with between 50 and 99.99 cases per 100,000 and test positivity percentage of 8-9.99%.