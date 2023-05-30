UPDATE: MONDAY 5/29/2023 4:07 p.m.

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said two people were taken to the hospital in Colorado Springs following a small plane crash in Divide.

TCSO said a pilot and a passenger were inside the single-engine plane when it crashed, but both survived.

Deputies remain on scene awaiting the arrival of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Courtesy: Teller County Sheriff’s Office

ORIGINAL STORY: Plane crash under investigation in Divide

MONDAY 5/29/2023 3:24 p.m.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is investigating reports of a plane crash in Divide.

TCSO posted on Facebook just after 1 p.m. on Monday, May 29, and said the sheriff’s office was investigating reports of a plane crash. TCSO asked the public to avoid the area of Grandview Estates in Divide as crews responded.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.