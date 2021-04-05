Two suspects shot, injured by police in Colorado Springs chase

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two suspects were injured when they exchanged gunfire with police in a chase in Colorado Springs early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said around 12:20 a.m., they got a report of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven at Colorado Avenue and 30th Street. The robbery involved four people in a silver Toyota 4-Runner, according to police.

When officers spotted the suspect car in the area of Colorado Avenue and 14th Street, someone in the car fired at least one shot at the officers, according to police. Officers chased the car to the area of Chelton Road and Delta Drive, where they performed a maneuver to stop it. The suspects shot at the officers multiple times during the chase, according to police.

Police said at least two officers fired shots at the car during the incident.

Two suspects were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other two suspects were arrested.

Police said no officers were injured. The officers who fired the shots have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.